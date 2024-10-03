Sexual Harassment Allegations: Retired Female Soldier Also Attacked Chief Of Army Staff And I..CDS Gen Chris Musa

 The Nigerian Military has shed more light on the plight of a female soldier Private Ruth Ogunleye who was recently disengaged from the Army despite her sexual harassment accusations against certain officers 

The Chief of Defence Staff Gen Chris Musa while appearing on Arise TV programme on Thursday Morning monitored by CKNNews said Miss Ogunleye also came after him and the Chief of Army Staff in her attacks 

According to him , the Military did a good job by evaluating the mental state of the lady and found her wanting which was why she was eased out of the system because not doing so may pose a danger to her colleagues 

Gen Musa said the military takes good care of its officers and would not do anything to undermine their welfare 

He stated that all the allegations made against the senior officers were untrue 

The Nigerian Army discharged Private Ruth Ogunleye following her public accusations of sexual harassment against senior officers, including Colonel I.B Abdulkareem.

Ogunleye had made the allegations in January 2024 via her TikTok account, claiming that Abdulkareem, along with Colonel G.S Ogor and Brigadier General I.B Solebo, had subjected her to severe mistreatment

