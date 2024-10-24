LCDAs Have Come To Stay..Lagos Speaker Obasa

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has said there are no plans to scrap the 37 Local Government Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state.

Dr. Obasa, represented by Deputy Speaker Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, said this at a second public hearing on the bill to amend the Local Government Administration law of the state on Thursday.

"We are gathered here to consider and reflect on a bill that seeks to further enhance how our third tier of government should be administered.

"The LCDAs have come to stay and they would remain so by the special grace of God. Nobody is killing the LCDAs. Instead, we have come to say here is the Supreme Court judgement; how do we go about it? I know we all have the interest of this state at heart.

"Did we follow the right part in creating the LCDAs? The answer is 'yes'. So at this point, it is a call for every Lagosian to rise up and protect the LCDAs by reaching out to all our representatives at the national level.

"Our representatives and senators should lobby their colleagues there. We will continue to do our part and we are doing it to ensure that the 37 LCDAs are listed in the constitution," the Speaker said.

He recalled that just about two weeks ago, people were also gathered to deliberate on the electoral bill for the Local government election which he said is the first right step before the House could go into how the local governments should function.

"This Bill has passed the preliminary stages and the House is hereby subjecting it to public appraisal in our transparent convention. At this stage, we subject the bill to public assessment, gathering public observations and thoughts to reflect on them in the next stage of the bill.

"The bill is seeking to consolidate all laws on local government administration. The law, when passed, will allow the local governments function optimally with strict adherence to the rule of law and separation of powers," he added.

The Speaker stressed that the bill also made mention of four-year tenure for the elective offices in the local government, which, according to him, has finally removed the ambiguity of the past as regards tenure of these elective officers.

The bill, he said, has elaborated all that needs to be done for an effective administration of the local governments including declaration of assets, nomination of a chairman, removal of a chairman or vice chairman, discharge of functions of the chairman, local government area supervisors appointees, executive powers of the local government, street naming and many more.

Section 4(3) of the Bill states: "The 20 local governments shall have designated local council Development Areas as listed in the First Schedule to this law for effective and efficient local government administration in the State.

Section 4(1) of the Bill further states: "There shall be 37 Local Council Development Areas in the State with the names specified in Schedule II of the Creation of local government (Amendments) of 2004."

Speaking after an overview by Hon. Noheem Adams, Majority Leader of the House, Lagos-based lawyer, Muiz Banire (SAN) identified some clauses in the Bill that needed further inputs.

Banire argued: "The import of the Supreme Court judgement is simple. The State Governor does not have the power over council chairmen, if any council chairman misbehaves, it is the councillors that can decide on what to do."

He also advised that section 38 of the Bill should be expunged, noting "It is no longer legal for the Ministry of Local Government to be issuing guidelines for local governments."

However, Banire was countered by former Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Kolawole Taiwo, who said: "The constitution gives power to the State House of Assembly to create local government, the law has been tested, our LCDAs have been in existence but only not listed.

"Nobody can say the law is not in existence, I was the Majority Leader as at then. You are saying the House should not have the power to do some things again; we need to be very careful. We know some governors are making nonsense of the local governments but Lagos is an exemption."

Corroborating the position of Taiwo, another former Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Funmilayo Tejuoso said: "When you have a child that does not have a name, does it mean that the child is dead? It simply means that the LCDAs are still existing. The Supreme Court has recognised them, we are only waiting for the constitution to reflect the LCDAs."

She therefore stated that the LCDAs should continue to exist, noting "We shouldn't throw away the baby with the bath water."

Also speaking, Imam Ibrahim Tijani from Itire-Ikate said he supported the continued existence of the LCDAs.

A stakeholder, Ajose Agbejoye, suggested that elections into local government councils should start six months before the expiration of the four-year term of a current administration so that electoral issues would have been settled before the swearing-in of a new chairman.

President of Greater Lagos Initiative, Adeniyi Olutimehin also appealed to the House to allow the LCDAs to continue to function irrespective of whatever amendments it makes to the Bill.



