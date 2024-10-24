Breaking : NNPC Confirms Crashed Helicopter Was Conveying Its Workers

NNPC has confirmed that the helicopter that crashed on Thursday was hired by it and conveying some of its workers

This is a statement issued by the Corporation

HELICOPTER INCIDENT EN ROUTE TO NNPC’s FPSO - NUIMS ANTAN

On the 24th of October 2024, about 11:22am, we lost contact with the Helicopter – Register Number: 5NBQG, engaged by NNPC Limited, that took off from Port Harcourt NAF Base en route the FPSO – NUIMS ANTAN. The helicopter was operated by East Winds Aviation.

There were 8 persons on board (6 passengers and 2 crew members). The appropriate authorities have been contacted, including the Ministry of Aviation, who have since issued a press statement. Search and rescue missions are currently ongoing. So far, three (3) bodies have been recovered.

We shall continue to monitor the situation and provide regular updates as the events unfold. Our prayers are with the passengers, crew and their respective families at this very difficult time. We assure that we will continue doing everything possible to support the ongoing search and rescue operation.

Olufemi Soneye

Chief Corporate Communications Officer

NNPC Ltd

Abuja