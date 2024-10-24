Body Of Unidentified Lady Discovered At Asaba Metropolis ( Pictures)

The corpse of an unidentifiable lady has been discovered at Asaba , Delta State

Her corpse was discovered dumped by the

She had no identification with her making it impossible to trace her family

Human rights activist Harrison Gwamnisho posted the news on his social media page thus

"We seek your assistance in identifying a female whose lifeless body was discovered on 24th October along DLA road Asaba, Delta State.

No phone or identifying items were found on her.

We kindly request that you share this information widely and send a direct message to aid in locating her family.

Be SAFE OUT THERE 🙏"

CKNNews gathered that her body has been deposited at one of the morgues in Asaba