Breaking: Three Die In Nigeria Helicopter Crash

Three persons have been confirmed dead in a helicopter crash that occurred in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Thursday.

The accident occurred at 11:22 a.m. along the waterways in Port Harcourt when the helicopter, a Sikorsky SK76 with registration 5NBQG and operated by East Wind Aviation, was en route from Port Harcourt Military Base (DNPM) to the Nuimantan oil rig.

CKNNews learnt that a total of eight persons were confirmed on board, said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Odutayo Oluseyi.

The aircraft ditched into the waters near Bonny Finima in the Atlantic Ocean, the authorities said in a statement, adding that rescue efforts have been activated.

The ministry said the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and neighbouring aerodromes have been notified, adding that search and rescue operations have commenced with the support of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and other relevant agencies.

“While no Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) signal was received, manual efforts to plot the location of the accident are underway, and all available resources, including the military and low-flying aircraft, have been deployed to assist in locating and rescuing any survivor(s). So far, three bodies have been recovered,” the authorities said while offering words of comfort to the families of those onboard.



