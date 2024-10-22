Kano Governor Bars 14 Journalists From Govt House

The Kano State Government has relieved 14 members of press crew covering the Government House of their duties.

Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, spokesman for Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf, in a message to the affected pressmen directed them to report back to their respective offices, requesting replacements from their various organisations.

Although no reason was given for the withdrawal of their accreditation, the message posted on the Whatsapp group of the Government House crew by Bature urged them to abide by the directive which takes effect from Tuesday.

The statement reads, “Gentlemen of the press, permit me to use this opportunity to thank all of you for a job well done in the last one year and few months.

“Unfortunately, while I was away to Republic of Serbia last week, some issues happened and the leadership need to take a decision at this critical time.

“This is not by anyway end of our relationship. We will continue to work as professional colleagues at both official and personal levels. List of Members of the Crew Due for Replacement from Govt. House’’

The list of members of the crew due for replacement from Government House include the Director, Public Enlightenment, Government House, Aliyu Yusuf; Public Relations Officer, Sani Suraj Abubakar, and the Chairman of the crew, Adamu Dabo, who covers the government House for Pyramid Radio (FRCN).

Others are Naziru Yau, ARTV; Sadiq Sani AA, ARTV cameraman; Rabiu Sunusi, Triumph; Umar Sheka, Freedom Radio; Jabir Dan’abba, Nasara Radio; Labara Sound, Simon AIT Cameraman; Nasiru Danhaki, NTA; Abdullahi Sule, Crew Driver; Murtala Baba Kusa, Express Radio and Ibrahim Muazzam, Radio Kano.

