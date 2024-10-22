Breaking: Bobrisky Transferred To FCID, Spent Night Behind Bars

Controversial crossdresser, Okuneye Idris, otherwise known as Bobrisky, is currently in detention at the Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex, Alagbon, Lagos State, where he spent the night in a cell at the police facility.

A source, who confirmed the development to our correspondent, said further directives were being awaited regarding Okuneye’s case, adding that he was taken to the FCID for safekeeping following his arrest by officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service during his attempt to exit the country through the Seme border.

The source said, “Bobrisky was brought to the FCID, Alagbon, around 10 p.m. on Monday. Immigration arrested him at Seme Boarder and brought him for safekeeping.

“He is in detention at the FCID, Alagbon. He was arrested on Sunday, detained overnight, and taken to the FCID, Alagbon, around 10 pm on Monday. He is still at the FCID.”

Confirming Okuneye’s detention, the spokesperson for the FCID, Lagos, Mayegun Aminat, during a conversation with our correspondent on Tuesday, said, “He is detained at FCID Alagbon. He is with us and we are to get a remand to keep him in custody today.”

The spokesperson for the NIS, Kenneth Udo, in a statement on Monday evening, described Okuneye as a person of interest over recent issues of public concern.

“In keeping with its commitment to securing the borders, Nigeria Immigration Service intercepted Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, otherwise known as Bobrisky at the Seme Border over an attempt to exit the country.

“He is undergoing interrogation and will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action. The Service assures the public that it will continue to be civil and professional in its statutory responsibility of manning the country’s borders,” Udo said.



