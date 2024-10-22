Breaking : Former House Of Reps Member Farouk Lawan Regains Freedom After Serving Prison Term ( Pictures)

Former House of Representatives member Hon Farouk Lawan has regained his freedom after serving his prison term at Kuje prison

Farouk was sent to prison over a bribe scandal involving billionaire Femi Otedola





This was his post and pictures after his release obtained by CKNNews

I Thank Almighty Allah - Hon Farouk Lawan

Alhamdulillah

Alhamdulillah

Alhamdulillah

Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in my life as I step out of Kuje Custodial Centre, with a heart full of gratitude to Allah SWT for seeing me through this trial.

My gratitude is deep, I'm alive and in good health and high spirits to be with my family, friends and associates. I don't take that for granted.

I remain grateful and indebted to my family and friends who stood by me through this particularly trying phase of my life.

May Allah SWT bless you🙏

Signed

Hon. Farouk Mohammed Lawan

Abuja

22 October 2024