I Lost My Marriage, Child To Acting.. Yetunde Wunmi

Veteran actress Yetunde Wunmi has shared how her passion for acting led to the end of her marriage.

In an emotional interview with BBC Yorùbá, Wunmi said her journey in the entertainment industry began in 1982 under Sunday Akinola’s theatre group.

She said her inspiration came from legendary filmmaker Adeyemi Afolayan.

According to her, meeting Afolayan sparked her interest in theatre, adding that she has never forgotten the encounter.

However, her dedication to her craft came at a personal cost. Wunmi revealed that her marriage ended due to her love for acting.

Despite the challenges, Wunmi said she has no regrets, stating that God has been gracious to her.

She also recounted when she joined her boss’ theatre group with her 41-day-old baby and eventually lost the baby to death.

“Adelove brought the stage drama to Danjuma film close to where I lived then. I cannot forget the man. He wore all white that day. He wore a white shoe and came out from a white car,” she said.

“Everybody ran towards the man and I also went closer to make sure I touched his clothes. I was very happy at the time. It felt like I touched a gold. That was when my interest in theatre started to grow. I lost my marriage due to my love for this theatre.

“I never regretted doing theatre since then because God has been gracious to me.

“One experience I cannot forget was when I joined my boss’ group. I was nursing a baby who was still under 41 days. One day, I said let me stroll out but I saw my group having rehearsals.

I asked if there was an outing. My boss’ wife then told me the troop was travelling. I did not tell my husband the truth. I only told him I was going to visit my mother in another town. I followed the troop to Ilorin where we started the stage performances.

“Anytime I was called to the stage to dance, I would use my costume to wrap the baby and give the child to someone and get the child back whenever I was done. The next day, the child was having a high temperature and I went to the pharmacy to get drugs for the baby.

“Two days later, my boss told me to return home due to the baby’s health but I refused and told him I was staying back. I was eventually paid N16 — which was the exact amount I spent on treating the child. I was not concerned because I was just happy to have been a part of the show.

“The most painful part of it was that the baby died after a year and 10 days old. So, the child did not enjoy the success of theatre with me. It is something I will never forget”, she said.