Breaking : AIT MD Tosin Dokpesi Elected Board Member Of Prestigious EMMY Awards

Mrs Tosin Dokpesi , a Nigerian and Managing Director of African Independent Television ( AIT ) has been elected a Board member of the global International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences aka EMMY Awards

The academy announced her election along that of other 4 Directors, 2 Alternates and 47 Members from 20 different countries in a press statement issued by the organization

Mrs Dokpesi has over three decades experience in broadcasting and has won several awards in Nigeria and Internationally

Meanwhile the Academy has announced the Nominations for the 2024 International Emmy® Awards

There are 56 Nominees across 14 categories and spanning 21 countries. The full list of Nominees follows this release.

“Every year the international television community competes to be recognized on the International Emmys’ much coveted global stage,” said International Academy President & CEO Bruce L. Paisner. “We congratulate the Nominees for their outstanding programs and performances, they are once again a testament to the universal appeal of great storytelling across all genres, countries and cultures.”

Nominees come from: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, Türkiye and the United Kingdom.

All Nominees will convene in New York at the International Emmy® World Television Festival for Nominee Panels & Presentations as well as special events, from November 22-24, the weekend before the awards ceremony.

Winners will be announced at the 52nd International Emmy® Awards Gala in New York City, on Monday, November 25, 2024.





This year’s Gala partners are Ay Yapim, Ernst & Young, Globo, Mediafellows, Mip, Sofitel New York and Variety.

International Emmy® World Television Festival partners are Amazon MGM Studios, ARRI, Athens Film Office, Ay Yapim, Broadview TV, Ernst & Young, Film and Media NRW, Frankfurt Kurnit Klein and Selz, Frame.io, Gadi Consulting, Globo, JCS International, Mediafellows, Mip, Record, Sofitel New York, The Walt Disney Company Latin America, and Ziegler Film.





2024 International Emmy® Awards Nominees





Arts Programming

Pianoforte

Telemark sp. z o.o.

Poland

Robbie Williams

RSA Films Ltd. / Netflix

United Kingdom

Virgilio

House of Chef / Astromax

Argentina

Who I Am Life

WOWOW Inc. / Wood’s Office

Japan

Best Performance by an Actor

Julio Andrade in Betinho: No Fio da Navalha [Living on a Razor’s Edge]

Globoplay / AfroReggae Audiovisual / Formata Produções e Conteúdo

Brazil

Haluk Bilginer in Sahsiyet – Season 2

Ay Yapim

Türkiye

Laurent Lafitte in Tapie

Unité / Netflix

France

Timothy Spall in The Sixth Commandment

Wild Mercury Productions / True Vision

United Kingdom

Best Performance by an Actress

Adriana Barraza in El Último Vagón

Woo Films / Netflix

Mexico

Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying in Hunger

Songsound Production / Netflix

Thailand

Sara Giraudeau in Tout va bien [Everything is Fine]

Maui Entertainment / Fédération Entertainment

France

Jessica Hynes in There She Goes

Merman Television

United Kingdom

Comedy

Daily Dose of Sunshine

Film Monster / Netflix

South Korea

Deadloch

Amazon MGM Studios

Australia

División Palermo

K&S Films / Netflix

Argentina

HPI – Season 3 [HIP]

Itinéraire Productions / Septembre Productions / TF1 / Pictanovo / Be-Films / RTBF

France

Documentary

L’affaire Bettencourt : Scandale chez la femme la plus riche du monde [The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend]

Quadbox / Netflix

France

Otto Baxter: Not a F**ing Horror Story

Story Films / Archface Films / Sky Documentaries

United Kingdom

The Exiles

Mediacorp Pte Ltd

Singapore

Transo

Fundação Roberto Marinho – Canal Futura / LateForCake

Brazil

Drama Series

Les Gouttes de Dieu [Drops of God]

Legendary Entertainment / Les Productions Dynamic / 22H22 / Adline Entertainment / France Télévisions / Hulu Japan

France

The Newsreader – Season 2

Werner Film Productions / Australian Broadcasting Corporation / eOne

Australia

The Night Manager

Disney+ hotstar / Banijay Asia / Ink Factory

India

Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido – Season 2 [Yosi, the Regretful Spy]

Amazon MGM Studios

Argentina

Non-Scripted Entertainment

Die Brug [The Bridge South Africa]

Red Pepper Pictures / kykNET

South Africa

Me Caigo De Risa [Anything Goes]

TelevisaUnivision

Mexico

Restaurant Misverstand [The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes]

Roses Are Blue / Red Arrow / VRT

Belgium

The Summit

Endemol Shine Australia / Nine Network

Australia

Short-Form Series

Kweens of the Queer Underground

Sydney Production Company / the Australian Broadcasting Corporation / Create NSW

Australia

La Vida de Nosotras [Our Lives]

BTF Media / CNTV / TVN

Chile

Punt de no Retorn [Point of no Return]

TV3 Catalonia

Spain

Kenshiro ni Yoroshiku [Say Hello to Kenshiro]

DMM.com LLC / So-ket corp.

Japan

Sports Documentary

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story

North One Television

United Kingdom

Tan Cercas de la Nubes

N+Docs / Éramos Tantos / Ruta 66 Cine / Filmadora / ViX

Mexico

Tour de France

Quadbox / Netflix

France

WHO I AM Paralympic

WOWOW Inc. / ACROBAT FILM

Japan

Telenovela

La Promesa [The Vow]

Bambu Producciones, a STUDIOCANAL Company

Spain

Rigo

Estudios RCN

Colombia

Safir

ATV / NTC

Türkiye

Salón de té La Moderna

Boomerang TV

Spain

TV Movie / Mini-Series

Anderson Spider Silva

Pródigo Filmes / Paramount Television International Studios / Paramount+

Brazil

Deaf Voice: A Sign-Language Interpreter in Court

NHK – Japan Broadcasting Corporation

Japan

Liebes Kind [Dear Child]

Constantin Film AG / Netflix

Germany

The Sixth Commandment

Wild Mercury Productions / True Vision

United Kingdom

Kids: Animation

Acorda, Carlo! [Wake up, Carlo!]

Copa Studio / Netflix

Brazil

Mystery Lane

HARI

France

Sharkdog – Season 3

Nickelodeon International / One Animation

Singapore

Tabby McTat

Magic Light Pictures

United Kingdom

Kids: Factual

De Mensenbieb [Living Library]

Skyhigh TV

Netherlands

La Vida Secreta de tu Mente [The secret life of your mind]

Warner Bros. Discovery / Pictoline

Mexico

My Life: Eva’s Having a Ball

Fresh Start Media

United Kingdom

The Takalani Sesame Big Feelings Special

Sesame Workshop / Ochre Moving Pictures

South Africa

Kids: Live-Action

Dodger

BBC Studios Kids & Family Productions

United Kingdom

En af Drengene [One of the Boys]

Apple Tree Productions

Denmark

Escola De Quebrada [School of Funk]

Paramount+ / Paramount Television International Studios / Kondzilla

Brazil

Gong! My spectRacular Life

KiKA – Der Kinderkanal von ARD und ZDF / eitelsonnenschein GmbH

Germany

The 2024 Semi-Final Round Of Judging Hosts Were:

Aetios Productions, Fabienne Larouche – Montreal, Canada; Amazon MGM Studios, Javiera Balmaceda – Santiago, Chile; Amuz Distribution, Alexandre Avon – Quebec City, Canada; Apple Tree Productions, Piv Bernth – Copenhagen, Denmark; Athens Film Office – City of Athens, Christina Mitropoulou – Athens, Greece; Banijay Mexico & US Hispanic, Marie Leguizamo – Mexico City, Mexico; Broadview TV, Leopold Hoesch – Cologne, Germany; Buenos Aires Film Commission, Carolina Cordero – Buenos Aires, Argentina; China Huace Film & TV, Co. Ltd., Binxing Fu – Hangzhou, PR China; Content Monarchy, Pola Hempowicz – Warsaw, Poland; CTV Audiovisual International Culture Exchange Center, Guan Lin – Beijing, China; Exchange4Media, Anurag Batra – Delhi, India; Floresta (A Sony Pictures Television Co. in BZ), Adriana “Dida” Silva – São Paulo, Brazil; Formata Produções e Conteúdo, Daniela Busoli – São Paulo, Brazil; Gadi Consulting, Harry Yoon – Seoul, Korea; Globo TV, Duda Pereira – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Graf Filmproduktion GmbH, Klaus Graf – Berlin, Germany; IMZ International Music + Media Centre, Franz Patay – Vienna, Austria; Inside Content, Geraldine Gonard – Madrid, Spain; JioCinema, Manjit Sachdev – Mumbai, India; Mothership, Lasse Hallberg – Oslo, Norway; Netflix, Kelly Caton – Mexico City, Mexico; ORF-Enterprise GmbH & Co KG, Armin Luttenberger – Vienna, Austria; Pyramedia, Nashwa Al Ruwaini – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Record TV, Antonio Guerreiro – São Paulo, Brazil; Sato Company, Nelson Sato – São Paulo, Brazil; The Africa Channel, Narendra Reddy – Cape Town, South Africa; The Walt Disney Company Latin America, Mariana Perez – Mexico City, Mexico; United Group, Victoriya Boklag – Pula, Croatia; Universo, André Sampaio – Lisbon, Portugal; VIP 2000 TV, Rosalind Rotundo – Miami, USA; Warner Bros. Discovery, Monica Pimentel – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Worldwide Audiovisual Women’s Association, Roxana Rotundo – Mexico City, Mexico; Ziegler Film GmbH & Co. KG, Regina Ziegler – Berlin, Germany.

About The International Academy Of Television Arts & Sciences

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences recognizes excellence in television produced outside of the United States with the prestigious Emmy® Award at the International Emmy® Awards Gala held in New York City, every November. Currently celebrating programming across varied areas including Comedy, Documentary, Drama, Kids, News, Non-Scripted Entertainment, Performances and Short-Form, it also presents two Special Awards, the International Emmy® Directorate, and Founders Awards.

Beyond its awards activity, the International Academy is a membership-based organization comprised of leading media and entertainment figures from 60+ countries from all sectors of television for whom it organizes a series of high-level business, networking, and social events throughout the world and online.







