Breaking : AIT MD Tosin Dokpesi Elected Board Member Of Prestigious EMMY Awards

Mrs Tosin Dokpesi , a Nigerian and Managing Director of African Independent Television ( AIT ) has been elected a Board member of the global International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences aka EMMY Awards
The academy announced her election along that of other 4 Directors, 2 Alternates and 47 Members from 20 different countries in a press statement issued by the organization
Mrs Dokpesi has over three decades experience in broadcasting and has won several awards in Nigeria and Internationally
Meanwhile the Academy has announced the Nominations for the 2024 International Emmy® Awards
There are 56 Nominees across 14 categories and spanning 21 countries. The full list of Nominees follows this release.
“Every year the international television community competes to be recognized on the International Emmys’ much coveted global stage,” said International Academy President & CEO Bruce L. Paisner. “We congratulate the Nominees for their outstanding programs and performances, they are once again a testament to the universal appeal of great storytelling across all genres, countries and cultures.”
Nominees come from: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, Türkiye and the United Kingdom.
All Nominees will convene in New York at the International Emmy® World Television Festival for Nominee Panels & Presentations as well as special events, from November 22-24, the weekend before the awards ceremony.
Winners will be announced at the 52nd International Emmy® Awards Gala in New York City, on Monday, November 25, 2024.
This year’s Gala partners are Ay Yapim, Ernst & Young, Globo, Mediafellows, Mip, Sofitel New York and Variety.
International Emmy® World Television Festival partners are Amazon MGM Studios, ARRI, Athens Film Office, Ay Yapim, Broadview TV, Ernst & Young, Film and Media NRW, Frankfurt Kurnit Klein and Selz, Frame.io, Gadi Consulting, Globo, JCS International, Mediafellows, Mip, Record, Sofitel New York, The Walt Disney Company Latin America, and Ziegler Film.
2024 International Emmy® Awards Nominees
Arts Programming
Pianoforte
Telemark sp. z o.o.
Poland
Robbie Williams
RSA Films Ltd. / Netflix
United Kingdom
Virgilio
House of Chef / Astromax
Argentina
Who I Am Life
WOWOW Inc. / Wood’s Office
Japan
Best Performance by an Actor
Julio Andrade in Betinho: No Fio da Navalha [Living on a Razor’s Edge]
Globoplay / AfroReggae Audiovisual / Formata Produções e Conteúdo
Brazil
Haluk Bilginer in Sahsiyet – Season 2
Ay Yapim
Türkiye
Laurent Lafitte in Tapie
Unité / Netflix
France
Timothy Spall in The Sixth Commandment
Wild Mercury Productions / True Vision
United Kingdom
Best Performance by an Actress
Adriana Barraza in El Último Vagón
Woo Films / Netflix
Mexico
Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying in Hunger
Songsound Production / Netflix
Thailand
Sara Giraudeau in Tout va bien [Everything is Fine]
Maui Entertainment / Fédération Entertainment
France
Jessica Hynes in There She Goes
Merman Television
United Kingdom
Comedy
Daily Dose of Sunshine
Film Monster / Netflix
South Korea
Deadloch
Amazon MGM Studios
Australia
División Palermo
K&S Films / Netflix
Argentina
HPI – Season 3 [HIP]
Itinéraire Productions / Septembre Productions / TF1 / Pictanovo / Be-Films / RTBF
France
Documentary
L’affaire Bettencourt : Scandale chez la femme la plus riche du monde [The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend]
Quadbox / Netflix
France
Otto Baxter: Not a F**ing Horror Story
Story Films / Archface Films / Sky Documentaries
United Kingdom
The Exiles
Mediacorp Pte Ltd
Singapore
Transo
Fundação Roberto Marinho – Canal Futura / LateForCake
Brazil
Drama Series
Les Gouttes de Dieu [Drops of God]
Legendary Entertainment / Les Productions Dynamic / 22H22 / Adline Entertainment / France Télévisions / Hulu Japan
France
The Newsreader – Season 2
Werner Film Productions / Australian Broadcasting Corporation / eOne
Australia
The Night Manager
Disney+ hotstar / Banijay Asia / Ink Factory
India
Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido – Season 2 [Yosi, the Regretful Spy]
Amazon MGM Studios
Argentina
Non-Scripted Entertainment
Die Brug [The Bridge South Africa]
Red Pepper Pictures / kykNET
South Africa
Me Caigo De Risa [Anything Goes]
TelevisaUnivision
Mexico
Restaurant Misverstand [The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes]
Roses Are Blue / Red Arrow / VRT
Belgium
The Summit
Endemol Shine Australia / Nine Network
Australia
Short-Form Series
Kweens of the Queer Underground
Sydney Production Company / the Australian Broadcasting Corporation / Create NSW
Australia
La Vida de Nosotras [Our Lives]
BTF Media / CNTV / TVN
Chile
Punt de no Retorn [Point of no Return]
TV3 Catalonia
Spain
Kenshiro ni Yoroshiku [Say Hello to Kenshiro]
DMM.com LLC / So-ket corp.
Japan
Sports Documentary
Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story
North One Television
United Kingdom
Tan Cercas de la Nubes
N+Docs / Éramos Tantos / Ruta 66 Cine / Filmadora / ViX
Mexico
Tour de France
Quadbox / Netflix
France
WHO I AM Paralympic
WOWOW Inc. / ACROBAT FILM
Japan
Telenovela
La Promesa [The Vow]
Bambu Producciones, a STUDIOCANAL Company
Spain
Rigo
Estudios RCN
Colombia
Safir
ATV / NTC
Türkiye
Salón de té La Moderna
Boomerang TV
Spain
TV Movie / Mini-Series
Anderson Spider Silva
Pródigo Filmes / Paramount Television International Studios / Paramount+
Brazil
Deaf Voice: A Sign-Language Interpreter in Court
NHK – Japan Broadcasting Corporation
Japan
Liebes Kind [Dear Child]
Constantin Film AG / Netflix
Germany
The Sixth Commandment
Wild Mercury Productions / True Vision
United Kingdom
Kids: Animation
Acorda, Carlo! [Wake up, Carlo!]
Copa Studio / Netflix
Brazil
Mystery Lane
HARI
France
Sharkdog – Season 3
Nickelodeon International / One Animation
Singapore
Tabby McTat
Magic Light Pictures
United Kingdom
Kids: Factual
De Mensenbieb [Living Library]
Skyhigh TV
Netherlands
La Vida Secreta de tu Mente [The secret life of your mind]
Warner Bros. Discovery / Pictoline
Mexico
My Life: Eva’s Having a Ball
Fresh Start Media
United Kingdom
The Takalani Sesame Big Feelings Special
Sesame Workshop / Ochre Moving Pictures
South Africa
Kids: Live-Action
Dodger
BBC Studios Kids & Family Productions
United Kingdom
En af Drengene [One of the Boys]
Apple Tree Productions
Denmark
Escola De Quebrada [School of Funk]
Paramount+ / Paramount Television International Studios / Kondzilla
Brazil
Gong! My spectRacular Life
KiKA – Der Kinderkanal von ARD und ZDF / eitelsonnenschein GmbH
Germany
The 2024 Semi-Final Round Of Judging Hosts Were:
Aetios Productions, Fabienne Larouche – Montreal, Canada; Amazon MGM Studios, Javiera Balmaceda – Santiago, Chile; Amuz Distribution, Alexandre Avon – Quebec City, Canada; Apple Tree Productions, Piv Bernth – Copenhagen, Denmark; Athens Film Office – City of Athens, Christina Mitropoulou – Athens, Greece; Banijay Mexico & US Hispanic, Marie Leguizamo – Mexico City, Mexico; Broadview TV, Leopold Hoesch – Cologne, Germany; Buenos Aires Film Commission, Carolina Cordero – Buenos Aires, Argentina; China Huace Film & TV, Co. Ltd., Binxing Fu – Hangzhou, PR China; Content Monarchy, Pola Hempowicz – Warsaw, Poland; CTV Audiovisual International Culture Exchange Center, Guan Lin – Beijing, China; Exchange4Media, Anurag Batra – Delhi, India; Floresta (A Sony Pictures Television Co. in BZ), Adriana “Dida” Silva – São Paulo, Brazil; Formata Produções e Conteúdo, Daniela Busoli – São Paulo, Brazil; Gadi Consulting, Harry Yoon – Seoul, Korea; Globo TV, Duda Pereira – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Graf Filmproduktion GmbH, Klaus Graf – Berlin, Germany; IMZ International Music + Media Centre, Franz Patay – Vienna, Austria; Inside Content, Geraldine Gonard – Madrid, Spain; JioCinema, Manjit Sachdev – Mumbai, India; Mothership, Lasse Hallberg – Oslo, Norway; Netflix, Kelly Caton – Mexico City, Mexico; ORF-Enterprise GmbH & Co KG, Armin Luttenberger – Vienna, Austria; Pyramedia, Nashwa Al Ruwaini – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Record TV, Antonio Guerreiro – São Paulo, Brazil; Sato Company, Nelson Sato – São Paulo, Brazil; The Africa Channel, Narendra Reddy – Cape Town, South Africa; The Walt Disney Company Latin America, Mariana Perez – Mexico City, Mexico; United Group, Victoriya Boklag – Pula, Croatia; Universo, André Sampaio – Lisbon, Portugal; VIP 2000 TV, Rosalind Rotundo – Miami, USA; Warner Bros. Discovery, Monica Pimentel – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Worldwide Audiovisual Women’s Association, Roxana Rotundo – Mexico City, Mexico; Ziegler Film GmbH & Co. KG, Regina Ziegler – Berlin, Germany.
About The International Academy Of Television Arts & Sciences
The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences recognizes excellence in television produced outside of the United States with the prestigious Emmy® Award at the International Emmy® Awards Gala held in New York City, every November. Currently celebrating programming across varied areas including Comedy, Documentary, Drama, Kids, News, Non-Scripted Entertainment, Performances and Short-Form, it also presents two Special Awards, the International Emmy® Directorate, and Founders Awards.
Beyond its awards activity, the International Academy is a membership-based organization comprised of leading media and entertainment figures from 60+ countries from all sectors of television for whom it organizes a series of high-level business, networking, and social events throughout the world and online.