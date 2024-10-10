NFC Gets 3,120 Submissions For Zuma Film Festival

The Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) has acknowledged the receipt of 3,120 submissions for this year’s Zuma International Film Festival (ZUFF).

NFC said it received submissions from Nigeria, Iran, India, the United States (U.S.A.), Spain, and France ahead of the 14th edition of the film festival scheduled to hold from December 1 to 5 in Abuja.

The corporation announced the submissions while addressing reporters during the unveiling of ZUFF logo and the theme: Digital Renaissance: Embracing the Future yesterday in Abuja

At the pre-event media briefing, NFC’s Managing Director/Chief Executive, Dr. Ali Nuhu said: “The Zuma International Film Festival is more than an event. It is a movement that promotes Nigeria’s cultural and creative economy.

The festival creates jobs, empowers the youth and fosters collaborations across borders. “This year, we highlight the transformative power of digital technology in filmmaking with over 3,120 film submissions from countries, including Nigeria, Iran, India, the U.S.A., Spain, and France.”





The NFC boss announced that renowned filmmaker and actress, Stephanie Okereke Linus, would be a member of the jury along with other distinguished film experts.





Art and Tourism Minister Hanatu Musawa said the film festival is a pivotal moment for the creative ecosystem.





She said: “Vice President Kashim Shettima will deliver the keynote lecture at this year’s Zuma International NFC Annual Film Festival.

“The lecture, titled: Digital Ecosystem Redefining African Cinema, will explore how digital solutions are transforming the film industry by driving job creation, wealth generation, and regional trade. It aims to position Nigeria not just as Africa’s creative hub but also as a global cultural force.

“This is a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s creative and cultural industries.





“The world is increasingly captivated by our talent and our stories, and the Vice President’s lecture will address the crucial role of the digital ecosystem in revitalising African cinema.

“The Nigerian government is creating an enabling environment through supportive policies, international agreements, and digital platforms.”

The minister expressed gratitude to Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike, and the Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure, for their continued collaboration with the NFC in hosting the Zuma International Film Festival.





“Abuja is becoming the cultural and creative heart of the country,” she said.







