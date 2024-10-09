Housewife Arrested For Dumping Her Day-Old Baby In Gutter

A housewife, identified as Barkisu Sulaiman, has been arrested at Karaworo-Lokoja by the residents of the area for reportedly throwing her newly born baby into a gutter.

It was gathered that the woman was arrested following a tip-off by a woman in Kabawa area of Lokoja who was said to be her close confidant.

“Touched by the condition of the abandoned baby, her friend ran to an elderly man in Karaworo-Lokoja and confessed the crime of her friend (Barkisu) to him.

“She told the elderly man that her friend (Barkisu) once told her that she was carrying a seven months pregnancy for one of her sick husband’s servants, residing in Adankolo-Lokoja”, a resident of Karaworo-Lokoja, who spoke under condition of anonymity, said.

Unfortunately, she added that the alleged father of her friend’s baby, said to be at large, had rejected the pregnancy and advised her to abort it.

Against this backdrop, the locals were said to have moved against Barkisu and arrested her, and that she allegedly confessed that “she threw her one-day-old infant into the gutter because she cheated on her sick husband.”

The Kogi commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Paul Igweibuke, confirmed the arrest of Barkisu, saying, “She is in our custody and investigation is in progress



