Head Teacher Bags Life Imprisonment In Lagos For Raping 7 Year Old Girls

Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, on Tuesday, sentenced a head teacher, Benjamin Ogba, to life imprisonment for defiling two underage girls, who are both seven years old.

The judge held that the prosecution proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt, with the ingredients of defilement to the court’s satisfaction.

She held that the evidence of the defence witnesses was tainted with lies, which did not hold water.

Soladoye described the convict as a “serial paedophile” and his testimonies a “pack of lies.”

She said: “The convict and his fellow defence witnesses were not truthful and credible in their testimonies, during the trial. Their testimonies were a pack of lies and fell asunder like a pack of cards.

“This serial paedophile, a head teacher, who is expected to teach his students morals, stooped so low and defiled the underage girls. What a shame!

“This irresponsible and randy teacher, who teaches his students nonsense, should be locked away,” she ruled.

The judge also praised the two survivors for their courage to speak up in court against their assailant.

She said that sexual abuse of any sort must be reported and not swept under the carpet.

Soladoye further urged parents not to relent in reporting sexual abuse cases to the appropriate authorities.

“Continuous education and awareness of this issue of sexual menace must be at the forefront of all stakeholders in the administration of justice to advocate the rights of young children.

“The defendant, having been found guilty of the two counts bordering on defilement, is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment on each of the counts.

“The sentencing, will however, run concurrently and his name registered in the Sex Offences Register as maintained by the Lagos State,” she said.

During the trial, the state prosecution counsel, Mr. Olusola Soneye, called three witnesses while the defence counsel called four witnesses.

The prosecutor said the convict committed the offence sometime in April and May 10, 2019, at Shalom Private School, Oke-Ira Road, Ebutte Metta in Lagos.

He said Ogba defiled the two survivors by having unlawful sexual intercourse with them.

The prosecutor also told the court that one of the girls, however, informed her mother and the case was reported at the police station.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.



