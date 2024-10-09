Man Who Attempted To Set Self Ablaze Arraigned In Court

A young man Adamu Mainasara has been arraigned before a Kano Magistrates’ Court No. 4 Gyadi Gyadi in Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano State for allegedly attempting to set himself ablaze.

The suspect allegedly went to Dangwauro in the outskirts of Kano, poured petrol on himself and attempted to set himself on fire until he was restrained and arrested by the police.

He told newsmen outside the court room that he wanted to send a message to his wealthy close relative whom he accused of not supporting them financially.

When Barrister Wahida Isma’il, a state counsel, read the charge to him, he pleaded not guilty, insisting that he was only trying to send a message to his wealthy relative but the presiding judge, Justice Rakiya Lami Sani, ordered his remand in a correctional centre till November 20, 2024, for advice from the Director of the State Public Prosecution.



