Man Who Attempted To Set Self Ablaze Arraigned In Court

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

A young man Adamu Mainasara has been arraigned before a Kano Magistrates’ Court No. 4 Gyadi Gyadi in Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano State for allegedly attempting to set himself ablaze.

The suspect allegedly went to Dangwauro in the outskirts of Kano, poured petrol on himself and attempted to set himself on fire until he was restrained and arrested by the police.

He told newsmen outside the court room that he wanted to send a message to his wealthy close relative whom he accused of not supporting them financially.

When Barrister Wahida Isma’il, a state counsel, read the charge to him, he pleaded not guilty, insisting that he was only trying to send a message to his wealthy relative but the presiding judge, Justice Rakiya Lami Sani, ordered his remand in a correctional centre till November 20, 2024, for advice from the Director of the State Public Prosecution.


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال