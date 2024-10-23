Five Ministers Were Not Sacked But Relieved From Their Posts..Presidential Spokesman Onanuga

The Presidency has reacted to the sack of five ministers by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday

Those sacked were

Uju Kennedy (Women Affairs);

Lola Ade-John (Tourism)

Prod Tahir Mamman (Education)

Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo (State for Housing and Development)

Jamila Bio Ibrahim (Youth)

Speaking on the sack , spokesman to President Bola Tinubu Mr Bayo Onanuga said the ministers were not sacked but relieved of their jobs

Onanuga was speaking on a TVC programme Beyond 100 days monitored by CKNNews claimed that saying the ministers were sacked was not dignifying

According to him , the President had to embark on the caninet reshuffle in order to meet the aspirations of Nigerians

In specific terms he said some of the ministers were assigned new portfolios in order for effective performance, saying that the President is now more than ready to give Nigerians his best performance

It will be recalled that President Tinubu on Wednesday sacked five ministers, appointed seven new ones and reassigned ten in a major cabinet reshuffle





Presidential Statement On The Cabinet Reshuffle





STATEMENT ON THE RESTRUCTURING OF MINISTRIES AND MINISTERIAL PORTFOLIOS





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR has approved the immediate implementation of eight far-reaching actions to reinvigorate the Administration’s capacity for optimal efficiency pursuant of his commitment to deliver on his promises to Nigerians.

The eight actions approved by Mr. President include:

1. The renaming of the Ministry of Nigeria Delta Development to Ministry of Regional Development to oversee the activities of all the Regional Development Commissions. The Regional Development Commissions to be under the supervision of the new Ministry are; the Niger Delta Development Commission, the South East Development Commission, the North East Development and the North West Development Commission.

2. The immediate winding up of the Ministry of Sports Development and the transfer of its functions to the National Sports Commission in order to develop a vibrant sports economy;





3. The merger of the Federal Ministry of Tourism and the Federal Ministry of Arts and Culture to become Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy;

4. The re-assignment of ten (10) ministers to new ministerial portfolios;

5. The discharge of five (5) Ministers.

6. The nomination of seven (7) new ministers for onward transmission to Senate for confirmation;

7. The appointment of Shehu Dikko as Chairman of the National Sports Commission;

8. The appointment of Sunday Akin Dare as Special Adviser to the President on Public Communication and Orientation working from the Ministry of Information and National Orientation

LIST OF MINISTERS REASSIGNED TO NEW PORTFOLIOS ARE AS FOLLOWS:

S/N

Name of Minister

Current Designation of Minister

New Designation of Minister

1.

Hon Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu

Minister of State, Education





Now Minister of State Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction





2.Dr. Morufu Olatunji Alausa

Minister State, Health





Now Minister of Education





3.Barr. Bello Muhammad Goronyo

Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation





Now Minister of State Works





4.Hon. Abubakar Eshiokpekha Momoh

Minister of Niger Delta Development





Now Minister of Regional Development





5.Uba Maigari Ahmadu

Minister of State Steel Development





Now Minister of State Regional Development





6. Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment





Now Minister of State Finance





7.Sen. John Owan Enoh

Minister of Sports Development





Now Minister of State Trade and Investment [Industry]





8. Imaan ulaiman-Ibrahim

Minister of State, Police Affairs





Now Minister of Women Affairs





9. Ayodele Olawande

Minister of State for Youth Development





Now Minister for Youth Development





10. Dr. Salako Iziaq Adekunle Adeboye

Minister of State, Environment

Now Minister of State, Health

MINISTERS TO BE DISCHARGED ARE AS FOLLOWS:





1. Barr. Uju-Ken Ohanenye

Minister of Women Affairs

2.Lola Ade-John

Minister of Tourism

3.Prof Tahir Mamman SAN OON

Minister of Education

4.Abdullahi Muhammad Gwarzo

Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development

5. Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim

Minister of Youth Development

LIST OF NEW MINISTERS APPOINTED AND PORTFOLIOS ARE AS FOLLOWS:

S/N

Name of Minister

Designation of Minister

Ministry

1.Dr Nentawe Yilwatda

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction





Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction

S/N

Name of Minister

Designation of Minister

Ministry

2. Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi

Minister of Labour & Employment

Federal Ministry of Labour & Employment





3.Bianca Odinaka Odumegu-Ojukwu

Minister of State Foreign Affairs

Ministry of Foreign Affairs





4.Dr Jumoke Oduwole

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment (Trade and Investment)

Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment





5.Idi Mukhtar Maiha

Ministry of Livestock Development

Federal Ministry of Livestock Development





6.Rt. Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata

Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development

Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development





7.Suwaiba Said Ahmad PhD

Minister of State Education

Federal Ministry of Education

The President thanked the outgoing members of the Federal Executive Council for their service to the nation while wishing them the best in their future endeavours.

He then charged the newly appointed ministers as well as their reassigned colleagues to see their appointment as a call to serve the nation. He added that all appointees must understand the administration’s eagerness and determination to set Nigeria on the path to irreversible growth and invest the best of their abilities into the actualisation of the government’s priorities.

The Presidency Federal Republic of Nigeria

October 2024