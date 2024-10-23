Breaking : Tinubu Redeploys Another Ten Ministers ( See Full List)

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

President Bola Tinubu has approved the redeployment of 10 Ministers in his cabinet. 


The decision was confirmed by the presidency via his X handle (formerly Twitter), on Wednesday October 23.


Those redeployed are: 

* Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu as Minister of State Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.


Dr. Tunji Alausa as Minister of Education. 

* Barr. Bello Muhammad Goronyo as Minister of State for Works. 

Hon. Abubakar Eshiokpekha Momoh as Minister of Regional Development. 

* Uba Maigari Ahmadu Minister of State for Regional Development.

* Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite as Minister of State for Finance.

* Sen. John Owan Enoh as Minister of State for Trade and Investment Industry. 


Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim as Minister of Women Affairs. 


Ayodele Olawande as Minister for Youth Development. 

Dr. Salako Adeboye as Minister of State for Health 









Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال