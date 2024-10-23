Breaking : Tinubu Redeploys Another Ten Ministers ( See Full List)

President Bola Tinubu has approved the redeployment of 10 Ministers in his cabinet.
The decision was confirmed by the presidency via his X handle (formerly Twitter), on Wednesday October 23.
Those redeployed are:
* Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu as Minister of State Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.
Dr. Tunji Alausa as Minister of Education.
* Barr. Bello Muhammad Goronyo as Minister of State for Works.
Hon. Abubakar Eshiokpekha Momoh as Minister of Regional Development.
* Uba Maigari Ahmadu Minister of State for Regional Development.
* Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite as Minister of State for Finance.
* Sen. John Owan Enoh as Minister of State for Trade and Investment Industry.
Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim as Minister of Women Affairs.
Ayodele Olawande as Minister for Youth Development.
Dr. Salako Adeboye as Minister of State for Health