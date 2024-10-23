Breaking: Tinubu Sacks 5 Ministers, Appoints Ojukwu's Wife , Others As Ministers





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has discharged five Ministers from his cabinet.

The President announced this at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja,

Those affected are: Uju Kennedy (Women Affairs); Lola Ade-John (Tourism); Tahir Mamman (Education); Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo (State for Housing and Development) and Jamila Bio Ibrahim (Youth)

LIST OF NEWLY APPOINTED MINISTERS*

Dr Nentawe Yilwatda

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction





Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi

Minister of Labour & Employment Federal Ministry of Labour & Employment

Bianca Odinaka Odumegu-Ojukwu

Minister of State Foreign Affairs Ministry of Foreign Affairs





Dr Jumoke Oduwole

Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment





Idi Mukhtar Maiha

Ministry of Livestock Development





Rt. Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata

Ministry of Housing and Urban Development





Suwaiba Said Ahmad PhD

Ministry of Education