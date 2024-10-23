Breaking: Tinubu Sacks 5 Ministers, Appoints Ojukwu's Wife , Others As Ministers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has discharged five Ministers from his cabinet.
The President announced this at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja,
Those affected are: Uju Kennedy (Women Affairs); Lola Ade-John (Tourism); Tahir Mamman (Education); Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo (State for Housing and Development) and Jamila Bio Ibrahim (Youth)
LIST OF NEWLY APPOINTED MINISTERS*
Dr Nentawe Yilwatda
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction
Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi
Minister of Labour & Employment Federal Ministry of Labour & Employment
Bianca Odinaka Odumegu-Ojukwu
Minister of State Foreign Affairs Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Dr Jumoke Oduwole
Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment
Idi Mukhtar Maiha
Ministry of Livestock Development
Rt. Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata
Ministry of Housing and Urban Development
Suwaiba Said Ahmad PhD
Ministry of Education