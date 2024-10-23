Breaking: Tinubu Sacks 5 Ministers, Appoints Ojukwu's Wife , Others As Ministers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has discharged five Ministers from his cabinet.

The President announced this at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja,

Those affected are: Uju Kennedy (Women Affairs); Lola Ade-John (Tourism); Tahir Mamman (Education); Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo (State for Housing and Development) and Jamila Bio Ibrahim (Youth)

LIST OF NEWLY APPOINTED MINISTERS*

 Dr Nentawe Yilwatda

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction 


 Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi

Minister of Labour & Employment Federal Ministry of Labour & Employment 

Bianca Odinaka Odumegu-Ojukwu

Minister of State Foreign Affairs Ministry of Foreign Affairs 


 Dr Jumoke Oduwole

Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment 


Idi Mukhtar Maiha

Ministry of Livestock Development 


Rt. Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata

Ministry of Housing and Urban Development 


Suwaiba Said Ahmad PhD

Ministry of Education

