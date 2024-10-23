Tinubu Appoints Former Sports Minister Sunday Dare Special Adviser Public Communications

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Sunday Dare as Special Adviser on Public Communications and Orientation.

Dare, who is the Agbaakin of Ogbomoso, served as Minister of Youths and Sports Development under the administration of former president Muhammadu Buhari.

The presidency shared this via a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR has approved the immediate implementation of eight far-reaching actions to reinvigorate the Administration’s capacity for optimal efficiency pursuant of his commitment to deliver on his promises to Nigerians,” the Presidency stated.

Dare, an accomplished journalist was part of the founding team of weekly magazines The News and Tempo and worked in the United States.

He was born on May 29, 1966. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in International Studies, Second Class Upper from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and Masters in International Law with a Distinction from the University of Jos, Plateau State.