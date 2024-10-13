Ex- Kaduna Gov Makarfi’s Eldest Son Dies In Road Accident

Faisal Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, the eldest son of former Governor of Kaduna state, Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, is dead.

A family source who did not want to be mentioned confirmed his death to our correspondent, saying the deceased was involved in an accident.

“The accident occurred along the Kaduna-Zaria highway this evening. He was taken to an undisclosed hospital where he was declared dead. His father was at the hospital; his corpse has been conveyed home for burial arrangements.

Makarfi, a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), could not be reached for comments as of the time of filing this report.

A civil engineer by training, Faisal attended Kaduna International School and then proceeded to Adesoye College, Offa, Kwara State for his secondary education. He attended the University of Greenwich, London, for undergraduate and master’s degree and enrolled for PhD at the same institution.

This is the second tragic incident to befall the family of a top Nigerian this weekend.

On Friday, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), lost Fatima, his 23-year-old daughter.

She died in Abuja after a brief illness, and was buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

