CP Tunji Disu Pays Farewell Visit To 95 Year Retired Police Woman In Rivers

Former Rivers State Commissioner of Police, now FCT CP Tunji Disu has paid a farewell visit to 95 retired Deputy Commissioner of Police Dame Stella Obuoforibo Okuyiga

Disu posted the pictures of his visit with this comments on his verified X handle

"I had the privilege of visiting DCP Dame Stella Obuoforibo Okuyiga (ret.) to share my gratitude and inform her of my transfer . She blessed me with prayers and sent gifts for my mother and wife. Mama was among the first set of 20 female police officers in Nigeria, joining the force in 1955, and she retired in 1986. She will turn 95 in January 2025"



