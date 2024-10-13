CP Tunji Disu Pays Farewell Visit To 95 Year Retired Police Woman In Rivers

byCKN NEWS -
0


 Former Rivers State Commissioner of Police, now FCT CP Tunji Disu has paid a farewell visit to 95 retired Deputy Commissioner of Police Dame Stella Obuoforibo Okuyiga

Disu posted the pictures of his visit with this comments on his verified X handle 

"I had the privilege of visiting DCP Dame Stella Obuoforibo Okuyiga (ret.) to share my gratitude and inform her of my  transfer . She blessed me with prayers and sent gifts for my mother and wife. Mama was among the first set of 20 female police officers in Nigeria, joining the force in 1955, and she retired in 1986. She will turn  95 in January 2025"




CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال