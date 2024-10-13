I Don't Nurse Ambition To Become PDP National Chairman

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has reacted to reports of his ambition to run for the office of PDP National Chairman 

Here is his post

"I dissociate myself from Media reports linking me with any self declaration as Chairman of the PDP and suspension of the likes of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Governors Wike, Makinde, etc from the party.

As at today, Ambassador Umar Damagum is the Chairman of the PDP and I am not aspiring to be Chairman of the party.

It is also important for the public to note that I'm not the only Fayose in Nigeria, there are many others.

I am Peter Ayodele Fayose. As such, stories not clearly stating my name should be disregarded and treated as stories from any of the many other Fayose's in Nigeria. 

The public should therefore endeavor to read the content of news stories, not just the headlines.

Most importantly, I'm not part of the drama in the party and will never be. I am also not interested in any political office, either appointed or elective."

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال