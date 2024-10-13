I Don't Nurse Ambition To Become PDP National Chairman

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has reacted to reports of his ambition to run for the office of PDP National Chairman

Here is his post

"I dissociate myself from Media reports linking me with any self declaration as Chairman of the PDP and suspension of the likes of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Governors Wike, Makinde, etc from the party.

As at today, Ambassador Umar Damagum is the Chairman of the PDP and I am not aspiring to be Chairman of the party.

It is also important for the public to note that I'm not the only Fayose in Nigeria, there are many others.

I am Peter Ayodele Fayose. As such, stories not clearly stating my name should be disregarded and treated as stories from any of the many other Fayose's in Nigeria.

The public should therefore endeavor to read the content of news stories, not just the headlines.

Most importantly, I'm not part of the drama in the party and will never be. I am also not interested in any political office, either appointed or elective."