Stop Begging For Money On Stage, Comedian Basketmouth Slams Colleagues

Stand-up comedian, actor and filmmaker Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, has expressed frustration with the begging habits of some colleagues in the entertainment industry.

During an interview on the CreativiTea Live with Linda podcast, Basketmouth questioned the sanity of those who engage in begging, stating that it undermines the value of their craft.

He recalled a personal experience where he felt embarrassed when someone sprayed him with money on stage.

Basketmouth emphasised the importance of collaboration between established and younger talents, highlighting the benefits of knowledge sharing and growth.

He encouraged his peers to work with younger generations, citing his own willingness to share his platform and learn from them.

Basketmouth shared his challenging experience with securing funding for his upcoming movie, ‘A Ghetto Love Story’.

According to him, two sponsors pulled out, leaving him devastated but he managed to raise N300 million within 12 hours.



