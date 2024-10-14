Edo Govt Writes Okpebholo, APC On Formation Of Transition Team

The Edo State Government has written to the governor-elect Senator Monday Okpebholo to initiate the formation of his transition team to interface with the transition team of the outgoing administration.

In a letter dated October 10, 2024, Secretary to the State Government, Joseph Eboigbe, said, establishing the team will allow both parties to have meaningful discussions and share vital information that would ensure a seamless transfer of responsibilities and continuity of governance.

Governor Godwin Obaseki had in July inaugurated a 20-member transition committee chaired by the now Secretary to State Government (SSG) who was the Special Adviser on Finance to him, Mr. Joseph Eboigbe, to pilot the smooth transition of power and knowledge to the next administration.

The letter reads: “I hope this message finds you in great spirits. As we prepare for the transition of power, we believe it is crucial to establish a smooth and effective collaboration between your team and our current administration.

“To facilitate this process, we invite you and your party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), to initiate the formation of your transition team at your earliest convenience.

“Establishing this team will allow us to begin meaningful discussions and share vital information that will ensure a seamless transfer of responsibilities and continuity of governance.”

“We are committed to providing you with the necessary support and resources to make this transition as effective and efficient as possible. Consequently, 14th October 2024 is proposed for the inaugural meeting for members of both Transition Committees.”

“We look forward to your prompt response and to working closely with you and your team in the coming weeks. Together, we can set the foundation for a successful administration that meets the expectations of our constituents. Thank you for your attention,” he added.

The APC and Okpebholo were yet to officially react to the request whether it would be honoured or not.