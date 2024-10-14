Counter-terrorism: FG To Acquire 34 Fighter Jets From Italy

The federal government has sent a team of experts led by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, to Italy to finalise the process for the procurement of 24 M-346 Fighter Ground Attack (FGA) jets and 10 AW-109 Trekker helicopters.

The team, which also comprises officials from Ministries of Defence and Finance, participated in a Programme Management Review Meeting with Messrs Leonardo S.p.A, to finalise the procurement of the platforms.

The M-346 jet, also known as the Alenia Aermacchi M-346 Master, is an advanced trainer and light attack aircraft, with advantages of precision strike, high speed and Maneuverability, close air support, and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR).





The Trekker helicopter, also known as the AW169 or AW189, offers several advantages in military and counter-terrorism operations due to its endurance in the battlefield, quick response to emerging threats, among others.

President Bola Tinubu had in many fora expressed his determination to equip the Armed Forces to enable them perform their constitutional duties, and effectively combat the security challenges across the country.





A statement by NAF’s spokesman on Sunday, October 13, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, said the first three units of the 24 M-346 aircraft are expected to be delivered to Nigeria by early 2025, with subsequent deliveries running until mid-2026.

The statement said: “While in Italy, the Chief of Air Staff made a strategic stopover at the Leonardo Headquarters in Rome, where he engaged with top executives to consolidate a long-term partnership between the NAF and the company.

“He also inspected the first batch of six M-346 jets, noting that three are nearing completion, and evaluated key support systems required to boost the NAF’s operational readiness.

“In the Review Meeting, the Chief of Air Staff received updates on the delivery schedules, confirming that the first thy units of the 24 M-346 aircrafts to be built for Nigeria are expected by early 2025, with subsequent deliveries running until mid-2026.

“Meanwhile, with two Trekkers already acquired, the additional 10 are expected by early 2026.”

According to the statement, the NAF boss recommended the establishment of a Programme Management Office to oversee the collaboration and ensure smooth project implementation.

He also stressed the need for a maintenance hub in Nigeria to provide long-term support, especially for the M-346 fleet.

The statement added that, the Leonardo Aircraft Division put on an aerial display to showcase the performance of the M-346, and highlight its advanced features.

It said: “The M-346, capable of both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions, will “significantly” strengthen Nigeria’s air combat capabilities.

“On its part, the AW-109 will bolster combat support roles such as Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR), tactical airlift and Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) amongst others.”

According to the statement, the M-346 and Trekker acquisitions are “key steps towards fleet renewal.”



