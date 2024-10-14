Man Drowns In Lagos After Taking Hard Drugs

A 45-year-old man identified simply as Kazeem, has drowned in a river at Odo Tente, a boundary community between Lagos and Ogun states.

It was learnt that the incident occurred on Friday, around 11 am.

Before the incident, Kazeem was said to have taken a hard drug suspected to be Colorado.

The deceased who soon started to act under the influence of the drug, reportedly ran uncontrollably and jumped into the river.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, while confirming the incident in a statement on Sunday stated that Kazeem drowned in the process.

The statement read, “On 11/10/2024 at about 11 am, a complainant reported at the Alagbado Division that one Kazeem, ‘M’, aged 45, under the influence of a hard drug suspected to be Colorado, ran uncontrollably and jumped into a river at the Odo Tente boundary between Lagos and Ogun states. Sequel to this, the victim drowned and died.”

Hundeyin further stated that detectives from the Alagbado Division visited the scene and took photographs of the deceased.

The police spokesman added that the father of the deceased when contacted, directed that the corpse be buried immediately by the riverside according to their tradition

He however noted that the police had commenced an investigation into the incident.

The Federal Ministry of Youth Development had on January 31 said it was ready to partner the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in raising awareness and providing rehabilitation and skills acquisition for Nigerian youths afflicted by the scourge of substance abuse.

The Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who made this known in a statement stated that the Minister of Youth Development, Jamila Bio Ibrahim, gave the assurance during her visit to the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd.) in the Agency’s headquarters in Abuja.