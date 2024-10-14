AFCON Qualifiers: Super Eagles Stranded At Libya Airport After Flight Diverted

Players and officials of the Super Eagles have been left stranded at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq, Libya hours after arriving in the country.

About an hour before landing, the Nigerian aircraft approached its destination, Benghazi, but it was diverted to another city, which was more than two hours’ drive from the original destination.

According to journalist, Adepoju Tobi Samuel, the Nigerian Football Federation’s (NFF) transport plans for the Super Eagles were disrupted during their journey to Libya.

The initial agreement and approval obtained by the NFF was for a chartered flight to land in Benghazi, a location conveniently close to Benina, just a few minutes’ drive away.

However, mid-flight, the plane was unexpectedly diverted to Abraq Airport, altering the team’s travel plans.

He tweeted, “The agreement and the approval the NFF got was for the chartered flight to land in Benghazi, a few minutes drive to Benina.

“Airborne the plane was diverted to Abraq Airport.

“The NFF transport arrangement was already in Benghazi. Despite the diversion of the plane, there were no buses provided at the Abraq Airport by the Libyan FA.

“The Super Eagles contingent has been stranded for 3+ hours and locked up at the Abraq Airport.

“NFF made another transport arrangement and they have refused to open the gates.

“Abraq Airport to Benina City is almost a three-hour drive.”



