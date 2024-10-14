$44m Alleged Fraud: Air Peace Chairman Opens Up On US Investigations

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Air Peace Limited has assured its customers that justice will prevail over an “expanded” charge by United States authorities.

The company’s CEO and founder, Allen Onyema, was said to have obstructed justice by allegedly submitting false documents to halt a federal investigation.

In a statement released by the Justice Department and posted on Justice.gov, Ejiroghene Eghagha, the airline’s Chief of Administration and Finance, was also charged for participating in the obstruction scheme, as well as in the earlier bank fraud counts.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Sunday, the airline’s management admitted that the charges levelled against its “post-holders” are part of an extended legal process stemming from earlier accusations of financial misconduct that date back several years.

It added that while the charges have been expanded, it is essential to emphasize that both Onyema and Eghagha remain innocent as the case is pending in court.

The company said: “Our legal team is fully engaged with the matter and is working tirelessly to ensure that justice prevails.

“We remain confident that, through due process, the truth will be revealed, and our CEO and co-defendant will be exonerated.

“It is important to note that Dr. Onyema and his legal team have consistently cooperated with authorities throughout this process, and Air Peace continues to operate without disruption, upholding our commitment to delivering top-notch services to our valued customers.”

Air peace said the legal proceedings would not have any impact on its day-to-day operations.

“The dedication and focus of our staff remain steadfast as we continue to provide you with the best aviation experience in Nigeria and beyond,” it added.

Onyema and Eghagha have been under investigation for alleged money laundering since 2019.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال