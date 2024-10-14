$44m Alleged Fraud: Air Peace Chairman Opens Up On US Investigations

Air Peace Limited has assured its customers that justice will prevail over an “expanded” charge by United States authorities.

The company’s CEO and founder, Allen Onyema, was said to have obstructed justice by allegedly submitting false documents to halt a federal investigation.

In a statement released by the Justice Department and posted on Justice.gov, Ejiroghene Eghagha, the airline’s Chief of Administration and Finance, was also charged for participating in the obstruction scheme, as well as in the earlier bank fraud counts.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Sunday, the airline’s management admitted that the charges levelled against its “post-holders” are part of an extended legal process stemming from earlier accusations of financial misconduct that date back several years.

It added that while the charges have been expanded, it is essential to emphasize that both Onyema and Eghagha remain innocent as the case is pending in court.

The company said: “Our legal team is fully engaged with the matter and is working tirelessly to ensure that justice prevails.

“We remain confident that, through due process, the truth will be revealed, and our CEO and co-defendant will be exonerated.

“It is important to note that Dr. Onyema and his legal team have consistently cooperated with authorities throughout this process, and Air Peace continues to operate without disruption, upholding our commitment to delivering top-notch services to our valued customers.”

Air peace said the legal proceedings would not have any impact on its day-to-day operations.

“The dedication and focus of our staff remain steadfast as we continue to provide you with the best aviation experience in Nigeria and beyond,” it added.

Onyema and Eghagha have been under investigation for alleged money laundering since 2019.