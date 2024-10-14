PDP Crisis: Yayari Mohammed Takes Over As Acting National Chairman

In a move aimed at revitalising the party’s structure and restoring confidence among its members, Ahmed Yayari Mohammed has officially assumed duty as the Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In his inaugural address to party members made available to the media in Abuja on Sunday, Mohammed expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support he has received, acknowledging the urgent need for introspection within the party.

He emphasised that recent internal conflicts and a deviation from core values have hindered the PDP’s effectiveness as a formidable opposition force in Nigerian politics.

“Regrettably, we must admit that we have not satisfactorily carried out the critical role expected of a virile opposition in a democracy,” Mohammed stated, calling for a return to the principles of equity, fairness, and justice that underpinned the party’s founding.

Mohammed’s appointment is the latest in the crisis besetting the main opposition coming at a crucial time when the PDP is seeking to revitalize its structure and restore confidence among its members, particularly the youth.

The factional chairman outlined his commitment to adhering strictly to the party’s constitution and ensuring fair treatment for all members, regardless of their position.

Looking ahead, Mohammed announced plans to convene the long-awaited National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on October 24, 2024.

He urged the North Central Zone, entitled to nominate a replacement for former National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu, to act promptly in forwarding its nominee for NEC consideration.

Mohammed called for collaboration among party organs, including the PDP Governors’ Forum and the Board of Trustees, to foster a united front moving forward.

He suggested that his leadership aims to rekindle the hope of Nigerians in the PDP as a credible alternative and uphold the party’s historical legacy during its time in government.

Following the announcement of the suspension of the party’s national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, and the national legal adviser, last week, they set up a faction, announcing Mohammed and the acting national chairman.