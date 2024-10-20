DSS Frees Detained Female journalist In Abuja

A staff member with OrderPaper in the National Assembly has been freed by the Department of State Services, DSS, over wrongful reporting by the media outfit.

The worker, Edna Ulaeto, was reportedly taken into the custody of the secret police on Friday but was also immediately released.

A statement by the Nigerian chapter of the IPI signed by its legal adviser and Head of Advocacy, Toby Soniyi, confirmed the release of the staff.

The statement said, “The Nigerian chapter of the International Press Institute is pleased to announce the release of Edna Ulaeto, a staff member of OrderPaper, from the custody of the Department of State Security.

“Ulaeto was arrested on October 18, 2024, but was released the same day thanks to IPI Nigeria’s swift intervention.

“The company had inaccurately reported this week that DSS operatives invaded the Nigerian National Assembly as part of a purported plot to impeach Senate President Godswill Akpabio

“The DSS expressed concerns that OrderPaper’s publication posed serious national security threats and caused significant local and international embarrassment.

“The agency said it sought to understand from company the reasoning behind the inaccurate reporting and potential sources of false information aimed at destabilising the country.

“IPI Nigeria acknowledges the DSS’s concerns and appreciates their decision to release Ulaeto.

“We are hereby emphasising the importance of adhering to journalistic ethics and accurate reporting.

“While OrderPaper promptly issued a retraction and apology, we understand DSS’ argument about the damage already done to it and the country.

“We urge media organisations to always verify information before publishing and refrain from sensationalism. Truthful reporting is crucial for a stable society,” IPI said.