Enugu Govt Demolishes Kidnappers Houses

Enugu State government has yet again reduced to rubble, a kidnappers’ den at Nike in Enugu East Local Government Area of the state.

The state government said the action is in furtherance of its relentless war against kidnapping and criminality in Enugu State.

According to a statement by the media aide to Governor Peter Mbah, Dan Mwomeh, the twin semi-detached bungalows located at Nokpa, near Alulu, Nike had been serially used to house kidnap victims pending their ransom payment and was demolished in line with Section 315 (Second Amendment) of the Criminal Code Law, Cap 30, Laws of Enugu State, according to the state government.

Briefing newsmen after the operation on Friday, Chairman of the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, Hon. Uche Anya, reiterated Governor Mbah’s determination to wipe out every vestige of kidnappers and violent criminals in the state, insisting that “this is an open warfare and will not stop until we wipe out the criminal elements.”

“On 27th of September, at about 7pm, this gang of hardened criminals abducted one Chibuoke Charles and Mr. Emma Okeke, personal aide to Chief Chris Ubah, around the Federal University of Allied Health Sciences (formerly Federal School of Dental Technology and Therapy), Trans Ekulu, Enugu, and took them to this den. They were able to get ransom for one, and hoped to get a ransom of N40m from the other victim.

“Their hit team disappeared to their stronghold in Imo State, not knowing that the security agencies were on their trail. Thank God for the sophisticated security infrastructure that Governor Mbah has procured for the state and thanks to the brilliance and bravery of the police crack squad. The gang was overpowered and arrested. They took the crack team to this notorious den.

“Members of their gang guarding the kidnap victim opened fire on rescue team, but were equally overpowered and neutralised in the process of rescuing the victim. This happened on 29th of September.

“Three automatic rifles in addition to other dangerous weapons, fetish objects, and hard drugs were recovered from them. So, even their charms failed them.