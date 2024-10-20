Tinubu Returns From Two-weeks Leave

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned after a two-week working vacation in the United Kingdom (UK). 

Tinubu, who arrived the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, around 7:20pm, was received by senior members of the administration. 

He departed for the two-week working vacation on Wednesday, October 2 as part of his annual leave, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga. 

On October 11, President Tinubu left the UK for Paris in France for an important engagement, according to his Senior Special Assistant on Political and Other Matters, Ibrahim Kabir Masari. 

The President was received on arrival, among others by the Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Ministers, including Wale Edun (Finance), Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (Budget and Economic Planning), Nuhu Ribadu (National Security Adviser), and Abdullahi Ganduhe (National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) 


