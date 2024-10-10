DHQ Addresses Asari Dokubo Threat, Escape Of Deradicalized Boko Haram Terrorists

The Defence Headquarters has responded to a viral video featuring ex-Niger Delta militant, Asari Dokubo, who claimed he had the capacity to bring down military aircraft allegedly hovering over his house during the recent Rivers State local government elections.

Dokubo implied that the aircraft were attempting to intimidate him due to his support for the elections, stating, “The federal government knows that I have the capacity to bring down any aircraft.”


In response, Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, dismissed Dokubo’s claim as “laughable,” asserting that Dokubo was merely “blabbing” and lacked the capability to challenge the military or bring down its aircraft.

Buba added that various security agencies use aircraft and helicopters for national security operations and emphasized the military’s adherence to professional standards within the bounds of democracy. He also noted that it is up to relevant authorities to address such statements.

Addressing unrelated reports of 13 repentant Boko Haram terrorists escaping from a rehabilitation camp with rifles, Buba clarified that the military is not responsible for the Deradicalization, Rehabilitation, and Reintegration (DRRR) program. He assured that steps are being taken to ensure the program remains effective.

On recent operations against terrorists and bandits in the North West, Buba highlighted the military’s efforts, revealing that over 300 terrorist commanders were neutralized in the last quarter.

He mentioned that the military has revised its approach in the region to replicate the successes seen in the North East, with some wanted terrorist commanders now expressing intentions to surrender under the new “Operation Fasan Yamma.”



