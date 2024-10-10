Army Begins Investigation Into Alleged Killing Of Policeman By Soldiers In Lagos

The Nigerian Army says it has commenced an investigation into an alleged killing of a policeman by some soldiers in Lagos

This is a statement by the Agency

HEADQUARTERS 81 DIVISION COMMENCES INVESTIGATION INTO INCIDENT THAT LED TO DEATH OF POLICE OFFICER IN LAGOS

Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army (NA) regrets to inform the public of an unfortunate incident that occurred on 9 October 2024 involving a soldier and a policeman following an altercation related to an alleged traffic rule violation.





The incident, which is presently under investigation, escalated and resulted in the death of the policeman.





The soldier suspected to have committed the offence has since been apprehended and handed over to the Military Police for investigation and further disciplinary procedures.





The incident is highly regrettable, given the Division’s commitment to the Nigerian Army Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement. The Nigerian Army has continuously sensitized its personnel not to engage in activities that would tarnish its image and bridge the trust with other security agencies as well as the civil populace. The General Officer Commanding 81 Division NA commiserates with the family of the deceased and the Nigeria Police on this unfortunate incident.





The Division reassures the general public that a thorough investigation will be conducted, and appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken to ensure that justice is served.





We will continue to collaborate with other security agencies to ensure security of lives and property in line with the constitutional mandate of the Nigerian Army.





Signed

OLABISI OLALEKAN AYENI

Lieutenant Colonel

Deputy Director Army Public Relations

81 Division NA