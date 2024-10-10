Appeal Court Sets Aside Rivers 2024 Budget Passed By Edison-Ehie Group





The Court of Appeal in Abuja has affirmed the judgment of the Federal High Court which set aside the N800 billion budget passed by five members of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by the Edison Ehie-led group.

The appellate court dismissed the appeal filed by the Governor of Rivers State Siminalayi Fubara on grounds that it lacked merit.

The court held that Governor Fubara withdrew his counter-affidavit at the lower court in the matter and as such cannot commence an appeal in a matter he didn’t challenge at the trial stage.



