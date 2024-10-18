Current Hardships: Tinubu Moves Around FCT With One Or Two Cars..Orji Kalu

Former Abia State Governor and Senator representing Abia North Orji Uzor Kalu says President Bola Tinubu is fully aware of the sufferings of Nigerians and also cutting down on his expensives

He spoke as a guest on Channels TV Politics Today on Thursday

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu disclosed that President Bola Tinubu is aware of the suffering and hardship faced by Nigerians and he is working to ensure Nigerians enjoy the dividends of democracy

Hear him

"The President is aware Nigerians are hungry, he knows Nigerians are suffering; he is a street person, he knows the street very well, he visits the FCT, he is not a president that is locked up in a room, whether kidnapping or not, he moves around in his car at night, he is very courageous,"

While responding to questions on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, he dismissed the belief that the president is oblivious to the sufferings of Nigerians, saying the president sometimes moves around in his car at night.

The Senator also claimed that the N14m he receives monthly as a lawmaker is not enough to take care of his needs , saying it is grossly inadequate

Speaking on the expensive Jeeps given the lawmakers, he claimed they're meant to aid their jobs

According to him

"I earn N14 million for everything in a month. This money I have to buy fuel, I have to travel to my constituency, I have to maintain my constituency office. The money is not enough "



