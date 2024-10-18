Governor Fubara Offers 100 Scholarships As Wigwe University Takes Off

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has awarded a scholarship to 100 students of the Wigwe University, Isiokpo, in the Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

This came as the institution founded by former Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Limited, the late Dr Herbert Wigwe, commenced academic activities eight months after his demise.

Dr Wigwe, his wife, Chizoba and his first son, Chizzy, died on February 9, 2024, after the Eurocopter EC130 in which they were travelling crashed near Nipton, California, in the United States of America.

The remains of the Wigwes were buried in a private tomb inside the Wigwe University which he built on March 9, 2024.





After his passing, there were palpable fears in some quarters that the university may not take off as planned.

Fubara, who was the special guest of honour at the official opening of the university, on Thursday, said the state government would ensure that the vision of the late philanthropist for the institution did not die.

Represented by the Commissioner for Education, Dr Ovy Chukwuma, he said the government was in partnership with Wigwe University, pointing out that he was happy and satisfied with the institution’s curriculum, having perused it, adding that the school would impact positively the state and beyond.

“What we are seeing here will change the dynamics of undergraduate and postgraduate education in this clime. And I want to thank God for the gift of the late Herbert Wigwe, his memory lives on. “What we have seen here we will make sure it lives forever.”

The commissioner said, “Recently we just conducted interviews for 100 fresh students that enrolled here. The governor was particular to give Rivers State indigenes 70 of that scholarship and 30 per cent to non-indigenes residing in Rivers State for inclusiveness.”

He charged the management of the school to ensure that they sustain the vision of what the late Wigwe had in mind.

The Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof Marwan Al-Akaidi said, the university was founded on the principles set forth by the late Herbert Wigwe, whose legacies he said inspired his followers to unite Africa’s potential for prosperity to nurture thoughtful and fearless leaders that will one day lead university in Africa.

According to him, “Wigwe University is founded on the principles set forth by late Dr Herbert Wigwe whose legacy inspires us to unite Africa’s potential for prosperity, to nurture thoughtful and fearless leaders and to create an institution that will one day be the leading university in Africa.”



