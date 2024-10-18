Full List Of 64 Countries That Outlawed Homosexuality

Sixty-four countries have laws that criminalised homosexuality, with nearly half of them located in Africa.
Below is the list of the 64 countries across the globe that have laws that kick against homosexuality.
1. Algeria
2. Burundi
3. Cameroon
4. Chad
5. Comoros
6. Egypt
7. Eritrea
8. Eswatini (Swaziland)
9. Ethiopia
10. Gambia
11. Ghana
12. Guinea
13. Kenya
14. Liberia
15. Libya
16. Malawi
17. Mauritania
18. Morocco
19. Nigeria
20. Senegal
21. Sierra Leone
22. Somalia
23. South Sudan
24. Sudan
25. Tanzania
26. Togo
27. Tunisia
28. Uganda
29. Zambia
30. Zimbabwe
Asia, including the Middle East
31. Afghanistan
32. Bangladesh
33. Brunei
34. Indonesia (Aceh Province, South Sumatra Province, and four cities in other provinces)
35. Iran
36. Iraq
37. Kuwait
38. Lebanon (The law was deemed invalid by one court in 2014 and ruled ineligible for use against same-sex intimacy by another court in February 2017.)
39. Malaysia
40. Maldives
41. Myanmar
42. Oman
43. Pakistan
44. Palestine (Gaza Strip only)
45. Qatar
46. Saudi Arabia
47. Sri Lanka
48. Syria
49. Turkmenistan
50. United Arab Emirates
51. Uzbekistan
52. Yemen
Americas
53. Grenada
54. Guyana
55. Jamaica
56. St Lucia
57. St Vincent & the Grenadines
Oceania
58. Kiribati
59. Niue
60. Papua New Guinea
61. Samoa
62. Solomon Islands
63. Tonga
64. Tuvalu