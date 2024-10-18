Full List Of 64 Countries That Outlawed Homosexuality

Sixty-four countries have laws that criminalised homosexuality, with nearly half of them located in Africa.

Below is the list of the 64 countries across the globe that have laws that kick against homosexuality.



1. Algeria

2. Burundi

3. Cameroon

4. Chad

5. Comoros

6. Egypt

7. Eritrea

8. Eswatini (Swaziland)

9. Ethiopia

10. Gambia

11. Ghana

12. Guinea

13. Kenya

14. Liberia

15. Libya

16. Malawi

17. Mauritania

18. Morocco

19. Nigeria

20. Senegal

21. Sierra Leone

22. Somalia

23. South Sudan

24. Sudan

25. Tanzania

26. Togo

27. Tunisia

28. Uganda

29. Zambia

30. Zimbabwe



Asia, including the Middle East

31. Afghanistan

32. Bangladesh

33. Brunei

34. Indonesia (Aceh Province, South Sumatra Province, and four cities in other provinces)

35. Iran

36. Iraq

37. Kuwait

38. Lebanon (The law was deemed invalid by one court in 2014 and ruled ineligible for use against same-sex intimacy by another court in February 2017.)

39. Malaysia

40. Maldives

41. Myanmar

42. Oman

43. Pakistan

44. Palestine (Gaza Strip only)

45. Qatar

46. Saudi Arabia

47. Sri Lanka

48. Syria

49. Turkmenistan

50. United Arab Emirates

51. Uzbekistan

52. Yemen



Americas



53. Grenada

54. Guyana

55. Jamaica

56. St Lucia

57. St Vincent & the Grenadines



Oceania



58. Kiribati

59. Niue

60. Papua New Guinea

61. Samoa

62. Solomon Islands

63. Tonga

64. Tuvalu



