Breaking :Former Senate Spokesman Jonathan Zwingina Is Dead

A former Senate Majority Leader, Jonathan Zwingina has passed on.

The former lawmaker who represented Adamawa South Senatorial District in the senate died on Wednesday at the age of 70.

-

A reliable source said that he died in an hospital in Abuja after a protracted illness.

Zwingina was the director general of the ‘Hope ’93’ presidential campaign organisation of late Chief Moshood Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 1993 election annulled by former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (Retd).

He was also a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he was elected as a senator in 1999 and reelected in April 2003.

While in the senate, he served on the Senate Committees of Works & Housing, Establishment, Internal Affairs, Information, Special Projects, Privatization and Economic Affairs.

-

Zwingina’s residence in Abuja was demolished in 2007, allegedly on the orders of former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai