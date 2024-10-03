Glo Delights Subscribers With Toyota Prado, Kia Cars, Generators etc Gifts

These are exciting times for Glo customers as the digital solutions provider on Tuesday unveiled a new season of its Festival of Joy promotion with a range of mouth-watering prizes including Toyota Prado.

Globacom said in a statement released in Lagos that the end of the year promo which started on October 1 will run until January 31, 2025. It disclosed that the prizes include 5 Toyota Prado, 5 Kia Picanto cars, 15 tricycles, 150 power generating sets, 200 sewing machines and 300 grinding machines.

According to the statement, the Festival of Joy promotion was packaged in line with the company’s commitment to empower Glo customers and put smiles on their faces as the festive season approaches. The prizes, Globacom explained, were carefully selected to appeal to all categories of customers including high net-worth individuals (HNIs), professionals, business men and women, workers and students.

The company stated that at a time other companies are scaling back on costs as a result of present economic challenges, Globacom has elected to spend humongous sums to reward its customers with life-enhancing prizes.

It added that Nigerians in all parts of the country have a chance to win any of the amazing items on offer as prize-presentation events will be held in several cities across the country including Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Benin, and Warri.

According to the company, the Festival of Joy promo is open to new and existing customers on both the prepaid and the postpaid platforms. “All a customer is required to do is to opt into the promo by dialing *611#, select the prize he or she is aiming for and recharge up to the required amount for the particular item during the promo period to qualify for the draw,” it explained.

For the Prado, the customer is required to recharge up to N100,000 cumulatively during the promo period to qualify for the draw, while the requirement for the Kia Picanto is N50,000 cumulative recharge during the period. For the tricycle, the customer should recharge up to N10,000 cumulatively in a month, just as N5,000 total recharge in a month will qualify the customer to win a generator. For the sewing machine, a total recharge of N2,500 in a month is required, while a recharge of N500 in a day will be eligible for the draw for the grinding machines.

“All recharge types – physical and electronic – count towards the qualification. The higher the recharge amount, the higher the chances of winning,” Globacom concluded.