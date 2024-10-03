Breaking: Court Grants ex-Taraba Gov Ishaku, Co-dependent N300m Bail For Alleged N27b Fraud

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama has granted bail to a former Taraba Governor, Darius  Ishaku and a former Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state, Bello Yero at N150million each.

Justice Sylvanus Oriji, in a ruling on Thursday, ordered the two defendants to produce two sureties, who are responsible citizens, one of whom must be a director in the Federal Civil Service while the other must be a resident of the FCT.

Justice Oriji restrained the ex-Governor and his co-defendant from travelling abroad without first, obtaining the court’s permission.

The ex-Governor looked old, frail and walked with the aid of a walking stick as he made way out of the courtroom, with the second defendant in tow and surrounded by EFCC officials.

Ishaku and Yero were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before the court on September 30 on a 15-count charge, bordering on criminal breach of trust, conspiracy and conversion of public funds to the tune of N27billion.

