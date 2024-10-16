Breaking:Popular Nollywood Actor Ayobami Olabiyi a.k.a Bobo B Is Dead

Popular Nollywood actor, Otunba Ayobami Olabiyi, also known as Bobo B is dead.

He reportedly passed away in Ibadan, Oyo state after a brief illness.

Until his death, Olabiyi was the former governor of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) in Oyo state and its current national secretary.





According to reports, Olabiyi, who was supposed to be on a movie set in Oyo last month, could not make it due to his deteriorating health.

He was admitted to the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, Oyo State, where he passed on.

Her statement reads: “I have a directive of the Oyo state TAMPAN governor, Her Excellency Yeye Bose Akinola to announce the death of our TAMPAN national general secretary, Chief Alhaji Musadshir Ayobami Olabiyi ‘Bobo B. May God give his family and the entire TAMPAN members globally the fortitude to bear the loss. Insha Allah, Amen.”

Another colleague, Abidemi Temitayo while paying tribute said: “I remembered what happened vividly the night I took that second slide with you after shooting…we were both on the set of the shoot when the director was giving us a line, Say Y was the director then and asked us to do CR, I said there is no need for it, the director was like will you? Bobo B then replied Bidemi is sure of herself, ki se Omode actor now, we all laughed and we shot the movie, no tape 2 or more, we then took a picture with my person, three of us, and then took the crew too before leaving but today that same jovial man is no more hearing about your de*th is so shocking

Alhaji Mudashir Ayobami Olabiyi. This is so sad. Rest well Bobo B…. The industry will surely miss you, even the world at large.”





Princess Adenike Ajoke also said: “May your gentle soul rest in perfect peace, tampan national general secretary, Chief Alhaji Mudashir Ayobami Olabiyi “Bobo B”, may god give his family and the entire Tampan members globally the fortitude to bear the loss, Insha Allah amen….”



