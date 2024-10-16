Breaking : VP Shettima Jets Out To Sweden As Tinubu Remains In UK

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, will on Wednesday depart Abuja to represent President Bola Tinubu at bilateral meetings in Sweden.

During the two-day visit, the VP will engage in high-level bilateral talks with key government officials, including a meeting with Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and the Swedish Prime Minister.

Shettima’s spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, said his principal will use the visit to explore opportunities for strengthened collaboration between Nigeria and Sweden in areas such as ICT, innovation, education, digitalisation, sustainable transport, mining, and agriculture.

The VP will also meet with key stakeholders in both the Government and Private Sector.

The Vice President will also meet with Norrsken, a Stockholm-based venture capital impact investor, which recently launched Norrsken22, a USD 205 million tech investment fund for Africa.

Norrsken22 is a technology growth fund, backed by over 30 prominent unicorn founders, partnering with exceptional entrepreneurs to build Africa’s next tech giants.

The meeting with Norrsken will provide insights into how Nigerian entrepreneurs can benefit from this fund and further strengthen the technology ecosystem in Nigeria.

Notably, 40% of the investments from Norrsken22 are expected to be allocated to Nigerian technology entrepreneurs.

Twelve (12) Nigerian private sector companies that are doing business with Sweden are going independently as a private sector bloc.

While in Sweden, VP Shettima is also expected to articulate Nigeria’s economic vision and the reforms being undertaken by the administration to create a business-friendly environment in Nigeria for investors. The myriad of opportunities that abound in Africa’s largest economy will also be showcased.

This is coming on the heels of President Bola Tinubu's visit to United Kingdom for a two weeks leave