94 Die In Jigawa Petrol Tanker Explosion

A petrol tanker exploded at Majiya Town, Taura Local Government Area, Jigawa State In a devastating incident on Wednesday morning, leading to the loss of lives of over 90 people, with 50 others hospitalised.

The explosion occurred around 12:30 AM when the driver of the tanker, travelling from Kano to Nguru in Yobe State, lost control near Khadija University, Majiya.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer of Jigawa State Command, DSP Lawan Adam, the disaster was triggered by residents who had rushed to collect spilt petrol after the tanker overturned.

Pictures of the badly burned victims, however, could not share them as they were gory.

“The residents were scooping fuel from the overturned tanker when the explosion occurred, sparking a massive inferno that killed 94 people on the spot,” DSP Adam explained.

“The incident left another 50 people severely injured, who were then rushed to Ringim and Hadejia General Hospitals for treatment.”

DSP Adam disclosed that the authorities have commenced a mass burial for the victims on Wednesday morning, with the entire community mourning the loss.

He described the scene as a “horrific tragedy,” emphasising the need for the public to understand the risks associated with scooping fuel from accident scenes.

Commissioner of Police in Jigawa State, AT Abdullahi, expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and the entire people of Jigawa State.

“This is a heartbreaking moment for us all,” he said. “We share in the pain and sorrow of the families affected. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the bereaved.”

The commissioner called for increased public awareness regarding the dangers of petrol explosions and urged residents to report such incidents to relevant authorities.

“We appeal to the public to notify security agencies or relevant stakeholders when such accidents occur to prevent loss of life. Safety must be our priority,” he added.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as that of chaos and despair, with many struggling to rescue the injured amidst the flames.

A resident, Sani Umar who narrowly escaped the inferno, recounted, “It was terrifying. People were running in all directions, screaming for help. The fire spread so quickly that many couldn’t escape.”



