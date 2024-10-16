I Am Still Single Because The Guy I Wanted To Marry Died..Actress Bimbo Akintola

Nollywood actress Bimbo Akintola has explained why she chose to stay unmarried.

Speaking in a recent interview, the 54-year-old thespian said she is yet to marry because her forever love passed.





According to her, “He di3d. I don’t talk about it but he di3d. Do you know how long it took me to find him, a very long time but he is gone.

I don’t believe that you get married for marriage’s sake. If you are not going to be truthful to your vows, then why are you doing it? The person wey me fit do forever for done di3. He’s gone. I am not saying that you can’t have two or three loves in your lifetime but do you know how long it took me to find that one that I knew I could stay with.

I am also too old to understand red flags when I see it and I think I am too old to manage and say I am doing something just to make other people happy. Who are those people? To make the world happy, I should marry someone so that the world can say you don do am.

It doesn’t make sense, I don’t care, I really don’t care. No, I won’t do that for anybody. I am always truthful to myself because at the end of the day if someone dies, when you stand in front of God, na you and God, one on one you go answer the question, nobody go answer the question for you. So, I am living my life in all truthfulness, being truthful to myself.

I do believe in marriage but the person I can do it with is dead, he is gone. I have not seen anybody else and before I saw him I thought it will never happen. I have dated but I have never seen myself marrying those people. I didn’t see forever with those people.

If I ever see someone and I see forever with that person, I will do it even if I am 82, I will do it but I won’t do it if I don’t see that person.

I am not able to just stress myself out for anything. Do you know how difficult marriage is? It is difficult, it is very difficult and you will now go on and do it with someone you know you can’t do forever with.”