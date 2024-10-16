Gov Umo Eno To Officially Launch The Arise Youth Employment Portal, Oct 21

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, is set to launch the Arise Youth Employment Portal. The virtual launch is expected to take place at the State Executive Council Chambers on Monday, October 21,2024 with top government officials and select stakeholders in attendance, while citizens are to witness the exercise virtually.





The portal is the official online platform where unemployed and underemployed youths in Akwa Ibom State can register to access employment opportunities and training support from both the Akwa Ibom State Government, AKSG, and the Organized Private Sector, OPS.





It will serve as a pool where the Government and Private Sector can access to identify skilled youths for targeted employment into the civil service and private sector.





The portal which will go live on : www.employment.akwaibomstate.gov.ng, provides a platform where applicants can create their personal account with basic information such as names, passport photograph phone number, email address, National Identification Number (NIN), Voter Identification Number, (VIN) and upload their educational qualifications and relevant academic information that will help prospective employees access and verify applicants’ eligibility.





The portal when launched will be opened to applicants who must be indigenes of Akwa Ibom State and are currently unemployed or seeking employment.





The portal will henceforth serve as the official platform for the recruitment into the Akwa Ibom State Civil Service, the 5,000 youths across the 31 Local Government Area for the N50,000 monthly empowerment, the Dakkada Skill Acquisition Training Programmes and recruitment into the Ibom Community Watch (ICW) among others.





It will be recalled that during the youth and engagement rally last month, the Governor had promised to launch an employment portal where Akwa Ibom youths with marketable skills set will be engaged in gainful employment.





The platform will also be used to execute the various empowerment schemes the Governor had announced for the youths of the State at the rally. He had appealed to private companies operating in the State to utilize the portal for their recruitment needs.



