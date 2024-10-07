Breaking: Tinubu Orders IGP To Secure Rivers LG Secretariats

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the Nigeria Police Force to protect local government secretariats in Rivers State against incursion by arsonists and vandals.

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga made this known in a statement on Monday after rampaging hoodlums aggrieved with the outcome of Saturday LG poll burnt down some council secretariats in the oil-rich state.

“In response to recent tensions following last Saturday’s local government council election, the President expressed deep concern over reports of arson and explosions in the state,” Onanuga said.

The President urged all political actors to de-escalate the situation and discourage their supporters from engaging in violence or destructive actions.

“President Tinubu directed the police to restore and maintain peace, law, and order immediately.

“While instructing law enforcement agencies to bring the situation under control, he emphasised the need to ensure the security of public institutions.

“President Tinubu said government facilities built with public funds must be safeguarded from vandalism.”

The President stressed that self-help has no place in a democratic system, especially after 25 years of continuous democracy.

According to President Tinubu, the judiciary can settle all political disputes, and the outcome of this election should be no exception.

Violent clashes erupted in at least four local government areas—with parts of the buildings in Eleme, Ikwerre, and Emohua council premses set ablaze, while gunshots were fired sporadically in Ahoada East to resist the new council officials.

The burning of LG secretariats followed the withdrawal of the police officers securing the 23 council secretariats by the commissioner of police.

Though the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the police opted out of the exercise that produced the newly elected LG chairmen, Governor Siminalayi Fubara insisted that the election be held on Saturday.

After an exercise held amid heightened tension, the Action People’s Party (APP) won 22 chairmanship positions out of 23 in the oil-rich state while the Action Alliance (AA) won a seat.

Fubara sworn in the 23 newly elected local government chairmen in Rivers State on Sunday but some of the LG bosses were attacked upon assumption of office on Monday. Some council secretariats were also set ablaze by political opponents.