Breaking: Rivers Crisis : I Once Knelt Down For Wike For Peace To Reign..Gov Fubara

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Governor Sim Fubara today made a startling revelation on how far he has gone to bring peace to Rivers State 

Speaking on Channels TV programme Politics Today monitored by CKNNews from Lagos , the Governor stated that he had knelt down to beg a political stalwart ( Wike )  who sees himself as godfather for peace to reign in the State without any success 

Speaking further , the governor claimed that he still remains a bonafide member of PDP 

He condemned the wanton destruction of some Local Government Secretariats in the State on Monday by loyalists of Mr Nyesom Wike 

Mr Fubara stated that the election held on Saturday was a child of circumstances which came as a result of the Supreme Court judgment 

He pledged his willingness to do everything within his power for peace to reign 

Asked if he is the PDP leader in the State, the Governor stated that he is not interested in who is the leader but for peace to take supreme so that the he can deliver the dividends of democracy to his people 


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال