Breaking: Rivers Crisis : I Once Knelt Down For Wike For Peace To Reign..Gov Fubara

Governor Sim Fubara today made a startling revelation on how far he has gone to bring peace to Rivers State

Speaking on Channels TV programme Politics Today monitored by CKNNews from Lagos , the Governor stated that he had knelt down to beg a political stalwart ( Wike ) who sees himself as godfather for peace to reign in the State without any success

Speaking further , the governor claimed that he still remains a bonafide member of PDP

He condemned the wanton destruction of some Local Government Secretariats in the State on Monday by loyalists of Mr Nyesom Wike

Mr Fubara stated that the election held on Saturday was a child of circumstances which came as a result of the Supreme Court judgment

He pledged his willingness to do everything within his power for peace to reign

Asked if he is the PDP leader in the State, the Governor stated that he is not interested in who is the leader but for peace to take supreme so that the he can deliver the dividends of democracy to his people



