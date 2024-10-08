Suspected Ogun Serial Killer Pleads For Death Penalty

A suspected serial killer, Philip Ogunnaike, who was arrested in Ogun State, has pleaded that he and his accomplices be sentenced to death.

Ogunnaike made the plea in an interrogation video obtained on Monday and shared by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, on her X page.

According to the suspect, he was lured into the act of killing by one Danjuma and some other persons who allegedly initiated him into the outlawed Eiye confraternity.

While urging the police to ensure the arrest of Danjuma and other alleged accomplices, Ogunnaike stressed that his only plea was to be sentenced to death when arraigned in court.

“I don’t want anything other than the police to arrest Danjuma and others who initiated me into the Eiye cult. If we get to court, they should not bother hearing our case, they should just go and kill us.

“But before they kill us, they should give me food so that I can eat before they kill me because those that I killed may just have finished eating before I killed them,” he said in Yoruba (now translated).

It was reported on Friday that the 29-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of killing at least three young girls, including an 18-year-old, in separate incidents across the state.