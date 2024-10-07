EndBadGovernance : Judge Reduces Bail Of 5 Protesters From N100m To N5m

Justice Emeka Nwite, of the Federal High Court in Abuja, has granted the bail variation request of five #EndBadGovernance protesters in the sum of N5 million each.

Justice Nwite had on September 11, granted the bail request of all 10 protesters in the total sum of N100 million naira.

Some of the protesters arraigned and remanded in prison by the Federal Government, were struggling to meet the bail conditions granted to each of them by the court, which includes a surety with landed property in Abuja, which is part of the requirements for bail.

Delivering ruling in the bail application, the judge had said that “the bail was granted to the defendants applicant in the sum of N10m each and one surety in like sum”.

The defense lawyers, however, approached the Court to appeal the bail condition for the sake of the five others who couldn’t meet the requirements.

Following the variation application by the defense lawyers, Justice Nwite granted the defendants bail in a total sum of 25 million naira for the five defendants who requested the variation.

He said “Bail variation granted in the sum of 5 million naira bail bond each and one surety in like sum”.

He further stated that the surety must be a blood relative, specifically a father or mother. If neither parent is available, other blood relatives within the jurisdiction will be allowed.

The 10 defendants, Michael Adaramoye also known as Lenin, Adeyemi Abayomi, Suleiman Yakubu, Comrade Opaluwa Simon, Angel Innocent, Buhari Lawal, Mosiu Sadiq, Bashir Bello, Nurudeen Khamis and Abduldalam Zubair, are facing a six count bordering on alleged treason, intent to destabilize Nigeria, conspiracy to commit felony and inciting to mutiny which is said to be an offence punishable under section 97 of the penal code.

The defendants were also said to have allegedly attempted to force their way into the seat of power during which they allegedly burned down police station and injured police officers.

The FG also accused them of inciting the Nigerian public against the government and destroying several public properties comprising police station, High Court complex and National Communication Commission facilities.

