Breaking: Gov Fubara Storms RSIEC At Midnight , Foils Police Alleged Attempt To Takeover Office

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara says he has foiled an attempt by the Nigerian Police, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), to take over the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) at 1 AM on Friday, 4th October, 2024. 

The policemen were said to have attempted to scale through the gates and strong room of the Commission to cart away sensitive Electoral materials meant for the conduct of Saturday's local government election in the State.

However, the plot was botched when vigilant security officials alerted principal officers of the Commission and relevant government authorities, who immediately informed the Governor of the development.

The Governor immediately led a team of government officials, lawmakers from the National Assembly and State House of Assembly, top political stakeholders, and other leaders to storm the facility.

The Governor accused the Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun of bias vowing to hold the election with or without the protection of the Police 

According to him , the " so called judgment " issued by a High Court in Abuja did not stop the election from holding but rather asked the Police not to provide security 

Same with INEC not to release the voters register 

" There was no where in the purported judgement that the court ordered election must not hold "

Governor Fubara said enough is enough 

Election will hold and winners will he declared 

